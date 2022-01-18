NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Out of the tragic house fire in the Bronx is again the heroic efforts of first responders who ran into neighboring homes, including police officers who suffered smoke inhalation.

As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, there are stories of heroism in this tragedy.

The NYPD released body camera footage of a dramatic rescue in a building adjacent to the one that exploded.

When @NYPD41pct officers arrived at the massive explosion at a Bronx home, they saw flames spreading to the adjoining home rocked by the explosion. Knowing there was a person inside, they ran in. They found a woman trapped in the debris. Our prayers are with those affected. pic.twitter.com/UfQWeYT9qo — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) January 18, 2022

As flames shot out of the collapsed home, good Samaritans could be seen helping a woman get out from the rubble.

“She was stuck under wood. It was wood over her legs and everything. So it was just her upper body was out, and she was there like this,” a neighbor named Nelly told DeAngelis.

Nelly said she saw the trapped woman after hearing a big boom from a building above. She ran out and recorded a quick video while in the process of helping out.

Watch: Mayor Eric Adams, Officials Give Briefing On Deadly Bronx Fire, Collapse

“We actually pulled the gate. Two people got in, and they picked her up and brought her out,” Nelly said.

While that was happening behind the homes on Fox Street, on the other side Howard Crump and Cassandra Profit were driving by the front.

I spent time with the families affected by this fire today. We pray for them, especially the family of the 8 people injured. And we'll be there for them today and the days ahead. — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 18, 2022

“We just pulled over to try and help them. When I turned around, my friend was already in the house when the flames are going out,” Profit said.

“My motive was get in there and see if people need help,” Crump said.

Aftermath of a house fire in the Bronx. At least seven people were injured. pic.twitter.com/0nH0YC5669 — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) January 18, 2022

He said he assisted officers in getting the woman out.

City Councilman Rafael Salamanca, Jr. said community members came together.

“They’re like family. When I was there and they were putting out the fire, I was speaking to the homeowners directly across the street and they were naming individuals, and whose homes belong to who,” Salamanca said.

The FDNY said two sisters who lived in the home were found laying outside after the explosion. They were rushed to the hospital, but, unfortunately, one passed away.