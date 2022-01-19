NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) –cMayor Eric Adams outlined his plan for safer New York City streets Wednesday.
He announced what he called the “Stop, Let Them Cross” initiative, which includes a new rule for city drivers and cyclists.READ MORE: Timeline: Snow Expected To Blanket The Tri-State Area Thursday Morning
“Drivers and cyclists must fully stop at intersections, even if there are not four-way stop signs, whenever there’s a pedestrian crossing or at the street corner about to cross,” Adams said.
He said the NYPD will step up enforcement of traffic laws, particularly when people fail to yield to pedestrians.READ MORE: Biden Administration To Give Out 400 Million Free N95 Masks
“That does not mean slow down and navigate your car in between people walking in the crosswalk. It means stop until the crosswalk is clear of pedestrians, then proceed,” Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell added. “If our officers see a vehicle failing to stop while pedestrians are crossing in front of them, that’s where enforcement comes in.”
The city plans to launch a campaign for drivers in multiple languages, as well as in schools.
“We’re going to meet with the chancellor and the DOT and come up with some real user friendly ways of educating our children on how to move through the streets,” said Adams. “A class trip should be not only getting to the destination, but it should involve stopping at the corners, speaking to our young people, letting them be involved in real ways.”MORE NEWS: Gas Eyed As Cause Of House Explosion That Killed 1 Woman, Injured 8 Others In The Bronx
The mayor also said his administration will “reimagine” 1,000 intersections, by raising crosswalks and improving traffic signals.