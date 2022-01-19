NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID-19 cases are dropping across New York state, but the Omicron variant continues to impact communities in New York City.
According to the city Department of Health, 81% of adults in the Bronx are fully vaccinated, compared to 84% of adults citywide.
When it comes to children ages 5-17, the health department says 41% of children in the Bronx are fully vaccinated compared to 47% citywide.
CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke about the pandemic’s effect on the Bronx with Dr. David Collymore, chief medical officer of the Acacia Network, a nonprofit that provides medical care and housing programs for underserved communities.