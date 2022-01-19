BREAKING NEWS11-Month-Old Child Shot In Face In The Bronx
By Dana Tyler
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID-19, Dana Tyler, Local TV, New York, Omicron Variant, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)COVID-19 cases are dropping across New York state, but the Omicron variant continues to impact communities in New York City.

According to the city Department of Health, 81% of adults in the Bronx are fully vaccinated, compared to 84% of adults citywide.

When it comes to children ages 5-17, the health department says 41% of children in the Bronx are fully vaccinated compared to 47% citywide.

CBS2’s Dana Tyler spoke about the pandemic’s effect on the Bronx with Dr. David Collymore, chief medical officer of the Acacia Network, a nonprofit that provides medical care and housing programs for underserved communities.