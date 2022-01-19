EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There are still eight teams left in the NFL playoffs, and the New York Giants are interviewing a couple more men from teams still playing for their general manager’s position.
Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles was interviewed Wednesday, while San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters will have his face-to-face interview Thursday.
As CBS2’s Otis Livingston reports, for the first time in a long time, the Giants are going outside of the Giant family for a key hire, and it’s not a surprise that they’re looking at guys from the Buffalo Bills, Chiefs and 49ers organizations that are not only in this year’s divisional round but have had sustained success.
It’s believed the search for a GM could be over as early as Friday.