Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy and milder. Highs in the 40s.

Tonight Into Tomorrow: A little rain develops late tonight and changes to snow towards daybreak. Snow will push through the area the remainder of the morning and taper off midday. A widespread, light accumulation is expected: 1-3″. For the remainder of the day, we’ll see clearing with wind chills in the 20s.

Heads up:

– Very cold on Friday with some sub-zero wind chills in the morning. Highs will be in the 20s, but it will feel like the single digits and teens.

– Coastal storm possible late Friday night into Saturday. The models have shifted the storm east (more offshore), which would mean little or no snow, but it’s too soon to let our guard down. Updates to come…