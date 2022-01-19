NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new details on the New York attorney general’s investigation into the Trump Organization.
In court documents filed Tuesday night, the attorney general's office says it uncovered evidence the company routinely used fraudulent or misleading asset valuations to qualify for loans and tax benefits.
Investigators say they haven't yet decided if they will file charges.
The AG's office has also filed a motion to enforce subpoenas issued to former President Donald Trump and two of his children, Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka Trump.
Lawyers for the former president say the investigation is politically motivated.