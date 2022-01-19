NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are searching for the suspect they say hurled antisemitic remarks at a group of children in Brooklyn.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

CBS2’s Thalia Perez spoke with the father of the victims.

The video is clear, and shows the woman police are searching for. She’s accused of harassing an 8-year-old boy and his younger siblings, 7 and 2, who were walking on Avenue P near Coleman Street.

”This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all,” said their father Aryah Fried.

Fried says his 8-year-old responded to the suspect, saying that he would save his little sister.

“I have to teach him not to engage. But he engaged. And she came running back. Spat in his face. And told him we will kill you all. I know where you live. And we’ll make sure to get you all next time,” Fried said.

Police say it happened on Friday, Jan. 14 around 12:30 p.m. Fried says his children were out playing in the neighborhood as they usually do and have never seen the suspect before.

“I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,” Fried said. “To do it to anybody is obviously problematic but. For an adult to do it to a child is beyond crazy.”

These posters are plastered around Marine Park, Bk. The NYPD Hate Crimes Task force is investigating after a woman hurled anti-semitic threats at a group of siblings. She allegedly spat on the oldest who is 8. I spoke with the children’s father @CBSNewYork at 6PM pic.twitter.com/qp6tQM1htW — Thalia Perez (@ThaliaPerezTV) January 19, 2022

There’s a great deal of foot traffic on Avenue P, which is steps away from Nostrand Avenue. Posters are plastered all around, and neighbors say they hope someone recognizes the suspect.

”We also teach our kids to look out for people that look like moms when they feel unsafe. And this woman looks like a person that might have been a safe looking person for the kids. So, what do we tell them now?” one person said.

Police says the suspect appears to be in her 20s and has long, black straight hair. She was last seen wearing an orange hoodie and black Ugg-style boots. They also say the Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Thalia Perez contributed to this report.