NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal authorities are now assisting in the investigation into the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says it will analyze the space heater believed to be the cause and collect other data from the scene.
Investigators will also document the so-called “fire dynamics” of the flames that spread through the structure.
The ATF says it hopes the investigation will help prevent future tragedies.