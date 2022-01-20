SPARTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey town is on alert following a second fatal bear attack on a family pet in a little more than two weeks.

Sparta police said a resident reported his dog being attacked and killed at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. The resident, who lives on Layton Lane, said his 5-year-old Yorkie went out into the yard but did not return when called.

The dog owner then told police he walked out back and saw bear tracks and blood in the snow and found his dog laying wounded by the wood line. The owner brought the pet to a local animal hospital, where it later died.

The owner said he saw what he believed were claw marks on the dog’s side, which could have caused the animal’s fatal injuries.

Police responded to the residence and confirmed the tracks and blood and searched the neighboring woods but were unable to locate the bear.

Police said state Fish and Wildlife was notified and will do a follow-up investigation.

The incident follows the killing of a dog by a black bear on Jan. 3 outside a home on Echo Drive. In that incident, the dog’s 81-year-old owner fought off the bear.

Police said it’s not clear if the attacks are related, but since the homes are located in the same area the same bear may have been responsible.

Police say black bears are very common in the area and they often just walk right out of the woods, adding people often wait to put their trash out until the very last minute because of the bears’ habits.