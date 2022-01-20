BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A section of the Garden State Parkway reopened Thursday morning after a fire shut down lanes in both directions for several hours.
Flames erupted Wednesday night near Exit 91 in Brick Township.READ MORE: NYPD Detective Shot While Executing Search Warrant On Staten Island
Traffic was backed up for hours while crews worked to get it under control.READ MORE: Search Continues For Gunman After 11-Month-Old Shot By Stray Bullet In Bronx
Chopper 2 was over the scene.
The fire appeared to originate in a tunnel under the parkway.MORE NEWS: Controversial Statue Of Former President Theodore Roosevelt Removed From American Museum Of Natural History
It was not immediately clear how the fire started.