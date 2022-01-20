DevelopingNYPD Detective Shot While Executing Search Warrant On Staten Island
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Brick Township, Fire, Garden State Parkway, Local TV, New Jersey

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A section of the Garden State Parkway reopened Thursday morning after a fire shut down lanes in both directions for several hours.

Flames erupted Wednesday night near Exit 91 in Brick Township.

READ MORE: NYPD Detective Shot While Executing Search Warrant On Staten Island

Traffic was backed up for hours while crews worked to get it under control.

READ MORE: Search Continues For Gunman After 11-Month-Old Shot By Stray Bullet In Bronx

Chopper 2 was over the scene.

The fire appeared to originate in a tunnel under the parkway.

MORE NEWS: Controversial Statue Of Former President Theodore Roosevelt Removed From American Museum Of Natural History

It was not immediately clear how the fire started.

CBSNewYork Team