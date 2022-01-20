NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Bronx District Attorney has dismissed 133 felony cases tied to a corrupt former NYPD detective.
Bronx DA Darcel Clark says the cases depended on Joseph Franco’s sworn statements and testimony in the grand jury.
RELATED STORY: Brooklyn District Attorney: Dozens Of Drug Convictions To Be Dismissed Due To Testimony From Former Det. Joseph Franco
Franco, who worked as an undercover narcotics detective in the Bronx, was indicted in Manhattan for perjury.
He was fired from the NYPD in 2020 after he was found guilty of lying to a grand jury on multiple occasions and falsifying documents and evidence.