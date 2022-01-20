EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The New York Giants held their third in-person interview for their general manager position Thursday.
San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters was at the training facility, meeting with Giants owners and front office personnel.
As CBS2's Otis Livingston reports, there are no more general manager interviews on the schedule for the Giants at this time.
The three finalists, for now, are Peters, Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen and Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.
There could be a decision before the weekend.