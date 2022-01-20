NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are looking for three people after an attempted robbery in Chelsea.
They say it happened around 9:10 p.m. on Jan. 13 in front of a shop on Eighth Avenue between 21st and 22nd streets.
Surveillance video shows the three suspects chatting on the street. It goes on to show one of the suspects approaching the 67-year-old victim from behind and suddenly grabbing his bag, but not being able to pull it away. The suspect then turns around and again grabs the bag, sending the victim tumbling to the ground. The two then struggle over the bag.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.