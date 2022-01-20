NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Crews rescued two children from an icy pond in Queens on Thursday.

It happened at Baisley Pond in South Jamaica.

The FDNY says a 16-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy fell through the ice, becoming trapped in chest-deep water and stuck in mud.

Two firefighters went into the pond to pull the children to safety.

“It didn’t seem like there was a lot of ice until we got about waist deep, then the ice got very thick. We told the children to remain calm,” one firefighter said.

“He grabbed one … and I grabbed the second one, and we were able to safely make our way out,” another firefighter said.

The police department assisted in the rescue.

The children were taken to Jamaica Hospital to be treated for hypothermia.