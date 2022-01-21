NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were violent incidents overnight in the Bronx, continuing a particularly bad week in the borough.

A convenience store employee was stabbed during a robbery early Friday morning. Police are searching for five suspects, CBS2’s John Dias reported.

Police said five people held a 37-year-old convenience store worker at gunpoint at around 3 a.m. at the store on the corner of Grand Concourse and East 170th Street.

The suspects stabbed the worker in the neck and pistol whipped another man before stealing money and running off, police said.

Hours earlier, around 11 p.m. Thursday, police said a 34-year-old cab driver was stabbed by his passengers near the corner of East Fordham Road and Walton Avenue.

Police said three passengers got into an argument with the driver over their fare and stabbed him multiple times. They stole his money and took off, police said.

The driver was in critical condition.

These incidents come as detectives investigate a deadly police shootout Thursday by the Bronx River near East 224th Street.

Cops said an armed man broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend, who had a restraining order against him. Police later found a loaded gun in the river.

Investigators said responding officers fatally shot the 27-year-old man after he refused to drop his weapon during their initial orders. He allegedly fired two bullets at officers and led them on a chase to the river.

“It was at this point that the suspect turned toward the officers with the gun in his hand. Three officers then discharged their department-issued firearms at the suspect, striking him in the torso and arm,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said.

The suspect had three prior arrests, one as recently as last week when he was charged with raping his ex, sources told CBS2.

The woman was giving testimony in the case to a grand jury Thursday afternoon, and came home to find the man in her apartment.

“This guy’s been coming back over here every day, looking for her,” said Edwin Rosa, a neighbor.

It’s been a violent week in the Bronx.

Wednesday, an 11-month-old girl was caught in the crossfire of a street shooting and hit in the cheek by a stray bullet. She remained hospitalized in critical condition.

We’re told Friday is her first birthday and the community has planned a prayer vigil.

Tuesday, a police officer was shot in the leg.

Citywide, police data so far shows 57 shooting victims in 2022 — a seven percent increase over this time last year, and a 90 percent increase from five years ago.

Shooting incidents in the Bronx are up 20 percent compared to this time last year.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is vowing to use State Police to help the NYPD and embark on a new gun initiative to stop weapons from flooding into the five boroughs.

“What we can do best is to use our state resources, our state police teams to literally go into places like Pennsylvania and see where people are loading up trunks with guns that are legal there, but not legal in the State of New York,” Hochul said. “If we catch them at the thruway stops and we stop them before they can even do harm, then we’re making progress.”