NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro is retiring.

Nigro said he will retire effective Feb. 16.

Nigro is the fourth longest serving FDNY commissioner, having served in that role since June 2014. He is one of only six people to have held every rank in the FDNY.

Nigro followed in the footsteps of his father, a captain in the FDNY who served for 33 years. He joined the fire department as a firefighter in 1969. He started with Engine Company 21 in Manhattan and rose through the ranks, serving in East Harlem and eventually the Bronx as battalion chief of Battalion 19. He then went on to top administrative positions with the FDNY, including serving as chief of personnel, and ultimately rising to chief of operations. He became chief of department on Sept. 11, 2001, following the death of Chief Peter Ganci, Jr., one of 343 FDNY personnel who died that day.

He retired in 2002, and returned to serve as fire commissioner in 2014. He is credited with a recruitment push that helped bring more women and people of color into the FDNY than ever before.

“Since the day I raised my right hand 53 years ago and followed my father into the greatest fire department in the world, I have been blessed, privileged, and truly honored to serve the people of our great city,” Nigro said. “On days of triumphant rescues and during times of unimaginable loss, the members of the FDNY — our firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, fire marshals, fire inspectors, and civilian staff — have always answered the call. They are extraordinary people and are deeply committed to protecting the lives and property of all New Yorkers. It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as their fire commissioner.”

“Dan and I have had an amazing relationship over our long careers in public service. He’s a tireless champion for New Yorkers, and a friend who I’ve leaned on time and again,” said Mayor Eric Adams. “From overseeing the heroic 9/11 rescue and recovery efforts to leading the FDNY’s unwavering response during the pandemic, Dan has worked tirelessly to protect all New Yorkers. New Yorkers, whether they know it or not, are all safer because of the work he’s done and owe him their thanks. Dan defines public service and will be deeply missed by me and the entire department.”