NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Federal regulators have announced a key approval for the Gateway Project.
The Federal Transit Administration said it upgraded the Hudson River tunnel project’s rating to “medium-high,” making it eligible to receive billions of dollars in federal grants.
The move comes after years of lowering ratings during the Trump administration, which clashed with New York and New Jersey over how much money the states had committed to pay to build the tunnel.
The Gateway Project would build two new rail tunnels under the Hudson River and improve the existing one.