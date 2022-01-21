NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is payday for Mayor Eric Adams, and he’s taking his first paycheck in cryptocurrency.
Honoring a campaign pledge, the mayor says he will use the Coinbase exchange to have his paycheck converted into cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin.
In November, Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency.
In November, Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency.
In New York we always go big, so I’m going to take my first THREE paychecks in Bitcoin when I become mayor. NYC is going to be the center of the cryptocurrency industry and other fast-growing, innovative industries! Just wait!
— Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) November 4, 2021
Adams says he wants New York to become the global center for cryptocurrency and other financial innovations.
