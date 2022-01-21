CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Friday is payday for Mayor Eric Adams, and he’s taking his first paycheck in cryptocurrency.

Honoring a campaign pledge, the mayor says he will use the Coinbase exchange to have his paycheck converted into cryptocurrency, including Bitcoin.

In November, Adams said he would take his first three paychecks in cryptocurrency.

Adams says he wants New York to become the global center for cryptocurrency and other financial innovations.

