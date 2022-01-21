By Matt Villafane, CBS2 Weather Producer
A frigid night is in store as temps plunge into the teens for most, with single digits in the far northern suburbs, under mostly clear skies. Low 15. Feeling like: 0 degrees in NYC, and sub-zero north and west. Brr!
Friday will see a continuation of frigid conditions, but with mostly sunny skies. That sun won’t really do much for temperatures however, as the high will only reach 23.
Friday night will be another cold one, as we miss a snowstorm passing to our south. Low 14.