NEW YORK CITY (CBSNewYork) – A blood drive scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 22 aims to help fill the reserves of the local supply.

The New York Blood Center has declared a blood emergency, reporting there is only a one- to two-day supply available locally as opposed to the optimal seven- to nine-day supply.

The Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity’s New York Alumni Chapter teamed up with the New York Blood Center to collect from the greater Harlem community Saturday at the Kappa Kastle brownstone headquarters, located on W 141st St.

The chapter’s health and wellness committee chairman Peter Conroy says the slots filled up fast.

“Many of the brothers in the chapter in the city, who wanted to participate, they were unable to secure appointment slots, because so many people in the public outside of the fraternity took the appointment slots,” Conroy said, “so what this really represents is people want to donate they just need a location to do so.”

If you are looking to donate, you can schedule an individual appointment directly through the New York Blood Center. To find a location and time slot near you, click here.