NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem Friday night.
One officer died, as did the suspect. Another officer is in grave condition.
The officers were shot responding to a domestic dispute.
Sadly they are not the only officers who have been shot this month.
On New Year's Day, an NYPD officer was shot while resting in his car between shifts in East Harlem. Officials believe he was hit in the head by a stray bullet. That officer was treated and released from the hospital.
Earlier this week, an officer was shot in the Bronx after a struggling with a suspect with a gun. Both the suspect and the officer were struck. The officer has since left the hospital.
And on Thursday, an NYPD detective was shot in the leg while executing a search warrant on Staten Island. Det. Dominick Libretti was hailed as a hero for continuing to hold up a ballistic shield to protect fellow officers after being shot. The NYPD’s chief supervising surgeon said Libretti’s injuries could be career-ending.
