NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday at 125th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem to remember Yao Pan Ma.
Ma, 61, was brutally beaten at the site in April and died from his injuries on Dec. 31.READ MORE: Violent Week In The Bronx Continues As Cab Driver Stabbed, Convenience Store Worker Robbed And Stabbed
Community leaders called for people to come together to address the problems that led to this tragedy.
“If we better integrate and trust each other, we can work out a solution. Harlem can be an example for us,” said Eva Chan, of Community Board 11.READ MORE: 'SNL' Comics Colin Jost, Pete Davidson Buy Staten Island Ferry Boat
“We are all one, the AAPI community and the Black community, standing together against hate,” said Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
Jarrod Powell was charged with attempted murder and assault as a hate crime.MORE NEWS: Consumer Alert: More Than 333,000 Pacifiers Recalled Due To Choking Hazard
Some have called for the charges to be upgraded since Ma’s death.