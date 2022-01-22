NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was an unexpected surprise Saturday for survivors of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire.
Several volunteers from the organization Making A Way Housing and the Coalition of Us united gave away a truck-load of food and cleaning supplies to families at the Twin Parks Plaza.READ MORE: Bronx High-Rise Fire: How To Help Victims And Their Families
They wanted to help the survivors of the tragic apartment fire that killed 17 people, including eight children.
“After learning of what we’ve been struggling with, we partnered up to figure how not only just hand out food but also necessities — cleaning products, diapers, paper towels, toiletries, bleach, all kind of things to help families get back into the buildings,” organizer Andy King said.MORE NEWS: Bronx High-Rise Fire: Cardi B Covering Burial Costs For Victims
About 100 families received food and much-needed cleaning supplies.