NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A Brooklyn woman faces a hate crime charge and more after allegedly spitting on a group of children and hurling antisemitic remarks at them.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident.

The video shows the woman accused of harassing an 8-year-old boy and his younger siblings, 7 and 2, who were walking on Avenue P near Coleman Street.

”This woman passed by them, yelled at them. Something along the lines of Hitler should have killed you all,” their father Aryah Fried told CBS2’s Thalia Perez.

Fried says his 8-year-old responded to the suspect, saying that he would save his little sister.

“I gotta teach him not to engage, but he engaged. And she came running back at him, spat in his face and told him we will kill you all, I know where you live, and we’ll make sure to get you all next time,” Fried said.

Police say it happened on Friday, Jan. 14, around 12:30 p.m. Fried says his children were out playing in the neighborhood as they usually do and have never seen the suspect before.

⚠️ UPDATE in anti-Jewish Hate Crime involving 8YO child. Thanks to help from the public, HCTF Detectives, assisted by Bklyn South Warrants,

arrested:

Darling, Christina 21

Brooklyn Charges:

Aggravated Harassment/Hate Crime

Act in Manner Injurious to ChildMenacing/HC https://t.co/ZGC4AVvAwG pic.twitter.com/iKeAKuHi65 — NYPD Hate Crimes (@NYPDHateCrimes) January 21, 2022

“I would hope that she understands the severity of what she did,” Fried said. “To do it to anybody is obviously problematic, but for an adult to do it to a child is just beyond crazy.”

Friday, police announced the arrest of Christina Darling, 21. She’s charged with aggravated harassment as a hate crime, acting in a manner injurious to a child, and menacing.

Editors note: This story was first published Jan. 21.