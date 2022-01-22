NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There were prayers in Harlem on Saturday in the wake of a shooting that killed one police officer and left another critically injured.
Dozens gathered at 135th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Malcolm X boulevards to pray for the families affected by the shooting.
Organizers want to make sure Mayor Eric Adams' administration is doing all it can to end the escalating violence in the city.
"We need to talk about strategies of conflict resolution. We have to talk about strategies of how we can come together to keep our city safe and to feel safe while walking and moving through and working in this city," said Dominique Sharpton, with National Action Network.
Organizers say the community also has to come together and push for peace to help end the violence.