By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Despite the sunshine, it's another cold day to kick off the weekend. Temps will top out in the upper 20s. Luckily, wind chills won't be that bad today!
Tonight will be cold, but not AS cold… lows will be in the 20s around the city and teens for the 'burbs.
Tomorrow will be a touch milder, but still below normal with highs in the mid 30s. We'll have more clouds overall and can't rule out a snow shower to the N&W Sunday evening.
Looking ahead, the next widespread precip chance arrives on Tuesday. Have a good one!