NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It has been a dangerous start to the New Year for police in the city.

Two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem Friday night.

One officer died. Another officer is in grave condition.

The officers were shot responding to a domestic dispute.

Sadly they are not the only officers who have been shot this month.

WATCH: Mayor Adams, NYPD Officials On Fatal Shooting Of NYPD Officer

On New Year’s Day, an NYPD officer was shot while resting in his car between shifts in East Harlem. Officials believe he was hit in the head by a stray bullet. That officer was treated and released from the hospital.

Earlier this week, an officer was shot in the Bronx after a struggling with a suspect with a gun. Both the suspect and the officer were struck. The officer has since left the hospital.

And on Thursday, an NYPD detective was shot in the leg while executing a search warrant on Staten Island. Det. Dominick Libretti was hailed as a hero for continuing to hold up a ballistic shield to protect fellow officers after being shot. The NYPD’s chief supervising surgeon said Libretti’s injuries could be career-ending.

“We have four times this month rushed to the scene of NYPD officers shot by violent criminals in possession of deadly, illegal guns,” said NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

“Our hearts are broken. We’re in shock. Our knees are buckling. And we’re angry, because we’ve been here before,” said PBA President Pat Lynch.

“Stop the BS, you know? Like, it’s 2022, when is this gonna stop? I don’t even like staying out and work late anymore, because you’ve got to worry about who’s around you, watch your surroundings. If you’re not being pushed into a subway track, you’ve got to be worried about going to a regular domestic violence call, and just, stop the BS, you know?” one person told CBS2’s Cory James.

“An eleven month old baby was shot just a few days ago. Five officers were shot in this city,” Adams said.

Police say the gun used in Friday night’s shooting was bought in Baltimore.

Editor’s note: This story was published Jan. 21.