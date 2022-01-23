LATEST DETAILSFind The Latest On NYPD Officers Shot In Harlem
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer

Morning! We’re off to another cold start, although it’s not as cold as yesterday (relatively speaking, of course!). It’s still cold enough with temps in the low 20s around the city and teens in the suburbs. The overall trend for today will be more in the way of cloud cover, but we’ll have some sun at times.

Expect temps to climb a bit higher than yesterday, topping out in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon will be mostly cloudy as a weak clipper system approaches. A few snow showers are certainly possible by late afternoon and especially through the evening. The best chance is to the north and west, but anywhere is fair game. We won’t see much (if any) accumulation, but some could pick up a quick coating where they move through!

Monday will be a very similar story… a mix of sun and clouds with the chance of a few snow showers by evening, mainly to the north and west. After a brief warm-up to near normal Tuesday, we’re right back in the freezer by midweek.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

