NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is vowing to roll out a new plan to try to curb gun violence and improve safety in the city.
“Immediately, we’re going to reduce it to a newer version of in plainclothes, modified plainclothes, Anti-Gun Unit. I talked about this on the campaign trail. Our team has done the proper analysis, and now we’re going to deploy that and you’re going to see a visible presence in our subway system,” Adams said.READ MORE: Police: 62-Year-Old Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan
Mayor Adams said he plans to “flood” the subway system with mental health professionals.READ MORE: Acting MTA Boss Janno Lieber Applauds NYPD For Deployment Of More Officers In Subway System
He said he will elaborate on the plans later this week.MORE NEWS: Sen. Schumer: With Impending Arrival Of $6 Billion In Federal Aid, New York City's Subway System Is Saved
Also Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new task force that will include federal authorities and be designed to reduce the flow of illegal guns into the state.