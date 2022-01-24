NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Eric Adams will deliver a speech Monday afternoon on plans to address gun violence in New York City.
The mayor is scheduled to speak at approximately 2:30 p.m. CBS News New York will carry the speech live.
Over the weekend, Adams spoke about a new plan to try to curb gun violence and improve public safety.
"Immediately we're going to reinstitute a newer version of plainclothes, modified plainclothes, anti-gun unit. I talked about this on the campaign trail. Our team has done the proper analysis and now we're going to deploy that, and you're going to see a visible presence in our subway system," Adams said.
The mayor also said he plans to “flood” the subway system with mental health professionals.