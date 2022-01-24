NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The MTA is addressing safety in the subway at a committee meeting Monday after two people were recently shoved onto the tracks.
One person was killed.
Sunday, a 62-year-old man was pushed off a platform at the Fulton Street station in Lower Manhattan. Fortunately, the oncoming train was able to stop in time. The victim was hospitalized for his injuries. So far, there have been no arrests.
A week ago, Michelle Go was killed when she was pushed onto the tracks in Times Square. Police arrested a suspect, who they say is homeless.
"While these kinds of terrible, life-threating incidents that happened in Times Square are unfrequent, numerically, we can't ignore that the ridership is feeling vulnerable and especially with these all-too-frequent interactions with New Yorkers who are struggling with mental health issues," said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber.
Lieber says it’s a crisis and that Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have committed to prioritizing subway safety.