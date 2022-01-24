NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s leading infectious disease expert, said Monday that Omicron variant infections in the U.S. could peak by mid-February.

As cases retreat in the Northeast, the New York State Supreme Court struck down the Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s statewide mask mandate, saying it’s unconstitutional and in violation of state law.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman opposed the mandate.

“Tomorrow morning, our school kids are going to be able to go to school and not have to wear masks, and that these mandates are no longer in effect, with respect to all of the mandates that the Supreme Court ruled against the governor and the health commissioner,” Blakeman said Monday night.

Hochul responded, saying in a statement, “My responsibility as governor is to protect New Yorkers throughout this public health crisis, and these measures help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. We strongly disagree with this ruling, and we are pursuing every option to reverse this immediately.”

COVID VACCINE

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration is revoking emergency use authorization for COVID antibody drugs from Regeneron and Eli Lilly. Both drug makers had said their drugs are less effective against Omicron.

In Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont visited a school in Bridgeport to check on COVID safety measures. He also highlighted his administration’s efforts to support school districts, including distributing COVID tests for students and staff.

And in New Jersey, students in Paterson returned to schools as in-person learning resumed Monday. Schools switched to remote instruction after the holiday break during the Omicron surge.