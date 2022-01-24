NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new signs of hope in New York’s fight against the Omicron variant surge.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says COVID cases are on the decline, with less than 8% of tests positive Saturday.READ MORE: Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting
The state reported just over 19,000 new cases — down more than 50% compared to the previous seven days. Hospitalizations are also down 25%.READ MORE: NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora Remains In Grave Condition At NYU Langone
“You’re seeing cases come down very rapidly in the East Coast, the states that were the early outbreak states — Florida, the mid-Atlantic, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member. “This virus is spreading to the Midwest. You’re seeing cases pick up in states like Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Idaho. So it’s not done yet.”
New Jersey and Connecticut are also seeing a drop in positivity rates.MORE NEWS: NYPD Officer Jason Rivera 'Always Said He Wanted To Be A Police Officer;' Wake And Funeral Set For This Week
