By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new signs of hope in New York’s fight against the Omicron variant surge.

Gov. Kathy Hochul says COVID cases are on the decline, with less than 8% of tests positive Saturday.

The state reported just over 19,000 new cases — down more than 50% compared to the previous seven days. Hospitalizations are also down 25%.

“You’re seeing cases come down very rapidly in the East Coast, the states that were the early outbreak states — Florida, the mid-Atlantic, New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles,” said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member. “This virus is spreading to the Midwest. You’re seeing cases pick up in states like Montana, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Wyoming, Idaho. So it’s not done yet.”

New Jersey and Connecticut are also seeing a drop in positivity rates.

