NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A reward is being offered for information on a possible hate crime attack in Brooklyn.
Police released surveillance video of the man they're looking for.
Investigators say he punched a 21-year-old stranger wearing traditional Hasidic garments in the nose.
The NYPD Hate Crimes Unit is investigating.
The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.