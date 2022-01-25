NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continues for the gunman who struck a baby girl with a stray bullet last week in the Bronx.
Police released new surveillance video showing the suspect running from the scene, and the gray Nissan sedan he used to get away.
The girl was hit in the cheek while sitting in a parked car with her mother last Wednesday in Bedford Park — just days shy of her first birthday. She underwent surgery last week.
A reward in the case is now up to $10,000. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.