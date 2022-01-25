NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say tried to rape a woman inside a building in Queens.
It happened at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday near 190th Street and Woodhull Avenue in Hollis.READ MORE: Sources: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Medical Center
Police said the man was already inside the lobby when the woman returned home. He allegedly slapped her buttocks as she walked by, then followed her into the elevator.
Police said he punched and kicked her in the face, and then threatened to rape her and removed some of her clothing.READ MORE: Overturning Of Mask Mandate In New York State Leads To Confusion On How To Proceed In School Districts
He also stole her cellphone before leaving the building, police said.
The woman was taken to Jamaica Hospital with pain, bruising and swelling to her face.MORE NEWS: 'I'm Very Cautious:' Harlem Community Responds To Adams' Plan To Restore Anti-Crime Unit
The Queens Special Victims Squad is now investigating. Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.