NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In response to the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Congressman Ritchie Torres unveiled a safety package to prevent similar fires.
Lawmakers held a news conference Tuesday outside the Fordham Heights building where 17 people died in the fire on Jan. 9.
Their four-point fire safety plan includes addressing sprinklers, self-closing doors, space heaters and systemic reforms to housing infrastructure to make buildings safer.
"While we're still in mourning for the families that are lost, we're rolling up our sleeves and taking action to try and prevent this from happening again," Schumer said.
Schumer says preventing these tragedies and doing the hard work of changing the law is what will happen next.