CRESSKILL, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A referendum in Bergen County to spend more than $20 million to repair a middle and high school damaged by Hurricane Ida is expected to pass.
The Cresskill Schools superintendent reports that more than 1,500 people voted in favor of the repairs and 196 opposed.
Results are expected to be finalized in about 20 days.
Repair costs for the school building are estimated at more than $20 million. A thousand students have been learning remotely since the storm in September.