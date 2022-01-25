NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Community members in Harlem gathered Tuesday for a vigil for the two NYPD officers who were killed in a shooting Friday.

As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, plenty of tears have been shed in front of the 32nd Precinct as the reality now sinks in that not only one but two officers were lost to Friday’s senseless shooting.

The outpouring of community support has been the one constant in the wake of the tragedy.

Natasha Spann, a principal at P.S. 197, came to Tuesday’s vigil outside the precinct to show her support.

“My hearts go out to them and just give them some type of hope to know that, you know, one day we will come together as a community,” she said.

She knew Officer Jason Rivera, who once came to speak at one of her classes.

“He was a role model to them. They can still aspire to do that and to protect and to serve, and, you know, we just want to support him and his family and just let them know that we are going to work toward better times ahead,” Spann said.

Cheryl Ellis is also an educator. She is mourning the loss of not just two police officers but young men who had a lot to contribute to this community.

“Ninety-nine percent of this community appreciates these officers, and you know, when something like this really happens, to show them, I think that’s, I mean, I think it was really nice,” she said.

A group of officers stopped outside the 32nd Pct to pay their respects following the death of Officer Mora. They bowed their heads in prayer and offered a salute in front of the memorial. pic.twitter.com/DRWdYry7A8 — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) January 25, 2022

The interfaith vigil was opportunity to pray for those lost and the entire department.

Community activist Richard Williams thanked the men and women in uniform for answering the call to service.

“They chose this. To wake up in the morning and put that suit on, that vest on, and equip themselves like Batman and come out in our community and do a job that nobody else wants to do that people so often criticize them for … You should try that,” he said.

The pain being felt among those in uniform was captured by Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch, who came to the vigil to thank the community who’ve stepped up for police.

“Lighting candles, placing flowers, bowing their heads, feeding our families, taking care of our police officers, not just here on this block, but every place that you see them,” he said.

Lynch, along with other law enforcement, have said those gestures mean a lot to the men and women in uniform during dark moments like these.

CBS2’s Kevin Rincon contributed to this report.