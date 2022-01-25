BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A medical examiner in Connecticut says a woman who died in December under suspicious circumstances died of “acute intoxication” from a combination of drugs and alcohol.
Preliminary results show Lauren Smith-Fields had fentanyl in her system, along with two other drugs and alcohol. The medical examiner calls it an accidental death.READ MORE: Sen. Chuck Schumer, Rep. Ritchie Torres Unveil Fire Safety Package In Response To Deadly Bronx High-Rise Fire
Her body was found in her apartment by the man she’d been on a date with the night before. He said he found her not breathing and bleeding from her nose.
Her family’s attorney suspects foul play.
“Someone introduced those drugs to her system, and it wasn’t her, and we want answers right now,” attorney Darnell Crosland said.READ MORE: Police: Man Shot In ER Waiting Area At Jacobi Hospital
The attorney did not explain how the family knows she did not take the drugs herself.
The attorney also said Bridgeport Police mishandled key evidence at the time.
Smith-Fields’ family is also still waiting on its own private autopsy results, which are expected within the month.MORE NEWS: Harlem Community Members Gather Outside 32nd Precinct For Vigil Honoring Fallen NYPD Officers
No charges have been filed.