NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pressure is mounting on the MTA because of an alarming rise of violence in the city.

This as another passenger was pushed on to the subway tracks in yet another unprovoked attack, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday.

“When somebody is pushed in front of your train, to actually know somebody was murdered and your train was used in a murder, I think that’s probably some of the most traumatizing,” Transport Workers Union Vice President Canella Gomez said.

READ MORE: 62-Year-Old Man Pushed Onto Subway Tracks In Lower Manhattan

Gomez represents train operators and conductors for the union and reaches out every time a passenger is hit by a train.

It has been years, but he knows the pain first hand.

“I know the psychological effect it had on me. I couldn’t sleep for about eight days. I had insomnia,” Gomez said.

READ MORE: Mayor Eric Adams To ‘Flood’ Subway System With Police, Mental Health Professionals In Attempt To Stop Violence

Michelle Go‘s death, after being pushed in front of an oncoming train in Times Square, renewed calls for safety.

But on Sunday, just before 11:30 a.m., there was another pushing incident. A 62-year-old man was shoved from the southbound C train platform at the Fulton Street station.

The train was able to stop, but not before the first car struck the victim, who is expected to survive.

“We are now in a serious moment for our riders, who are feeling extremely vulnerable on safety issues, and we have to deal with it. We need solutions right now,” MTA Acting Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber said.

READ MORE: Michelle Go’s Death At Times Square Subway Station Ratchets Up Pressure To Reduce Transit Crime

From subway pushes to what the MTA described as emotionally disturbed people wandering on the tracks, the agency is looking into technology that would alert train operators and police. This while the NYPD reiterated plans to place more officers on trains and platforms.

“The absolute foundation of what we’re going to be pushing out is uniformed train patrols, high visibility,” Chief of Transit Jason K. Wilcox said.

But for Gomez and fellow train operators, “We have a saying: ‘It’s not if, it’s more so when’ you’re going to have someone come in contact with your train.”

They said this has been a problem for years.

The 62-year-old who was shoved on to the tracks has severe cuts to his leg. Sources told CBS2 he is a school resource officer in Harlem. Police are still looking for the suspect.

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 24.