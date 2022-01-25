NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly shooting a block away from an elementary school in New Rochelle.
It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington Avenue.
The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.
Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect. He was found with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
A source tells CBS2 he's a student at New Rochelle High School.
Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute but are still looking into what it was about.