By CBSNewYork Team
NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a deadly shooting a block away from an elementary school in New Rochelle.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Street and Washington Avenue.

The victim, a 17-year-old boy, was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Police have arrested a 16-year-old suspect. He was found with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

A source tells CBS2 he’s a student at New Rochelle High School.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a dispute but are still looking into what it was about.

