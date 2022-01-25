MINEOLA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The battle over New York’s mask mandate on Long Island took a turn on Monday. The state has filed an appeal after a judge overturned the mandate, saying it can’t be enforced.

The rule required masks or proof of vaccination at all indoor public places.

“I went in today, I walked into the building, showed my cleared for class, which is something that they have to show that we are COVID-free,” one student told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan. “And so they told me, either put the mask on or get out of the building.”

More than 120 public schools and dozens of private districts on Long Island were in tumult and chaos on Tuesday morning, responding to the state Supreme Court judge’s ruling that the statewide mandate requiring face coverings inside schools in unconstitutional.

“It is a mess. It is confusing. It’s very unfortunate. This could all change by this afternoon. We recommend that you continue to wear the masks,” said Dr. Robert Dillon, Nassau County BOCES superintendent.

An appeal was to be filed, but until the judge’s order is suspended, districts say they have no legal authority to require masks.

The judge’s ruling on Monday followed a lawsuit brought by a group of parents.

“Thank you to everybody who stood up with us. This was definitely not one person who took this torch and ran with it,” plaintiff and parent Michael Demetriou of the Bellmore-Merrick School District.

Bruce Blakeman, the new Nassau County executive, who earlier signed an order making mask mandates optional, called the judge’s ruling a victory.

“The governor and health commissioner had no authority, no authority, to institute these mandates. Her emergency powers long expired,” Blakeman said. “So we’re saying to the governor, stand down. It’s about the kids, governor.”

“I don’t like the masks, personally, like at all,” one student said.

Amid the confusion, the state Department of Health filed an appeal, seeking the mask order to be stayed. Until then, it is Gov. Kathy Hochul‘s position that schools should continue to follow the mask mandate.

Stay tuned.

