NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Thousands of New Yorkers may face losing their homes now that the state eviction ban expired.
The program stopped landlords from removing tenants who couldn’t pay rent during the pandemic.
Housing advocates urged the state to extend the program, which had been in effect since 2020, but Gov. Kathy Hochul declined to do so last week.
The New York state Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance told CBS2, “Governor Hochul continues to vigorously advocate for tenants and landlords still reeling from the financial impact of the pandemic. The governor’s 2023 executive budget proposes $2 billion in funds for pandemic recovery programs and will work with the state legislature to identify the most impactful use of these funds.”
CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke to Mirtha Santana, chief program officer from Riseboro Community Partnership, a Brooklyn-based nonprofit that assists tenants citywide.