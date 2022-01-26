CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Bald Eagle, Central Park, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bald eagle has been spotted at the Central Park reservoir.

People took to social media, sharing pictures and video of the bird soaring over the park.

The parks department says though bald eagles spend their winters in forested areas in New York, spotting one in Central Park is pretty rare.

