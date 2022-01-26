NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A bald eagle has been spotted at the Central Park reservoir.
People took to social media, sharing pictures and video of the bird soaring over the park.
A bald eagle landed in @CentralParkNYC yesterday! 🦅 Though bald eagles spend their winters in forested areas near our waterways, spotting one spending time on the ice in Central Park is pretty rare. https://t.co/dPey5sEBmW
— NYC Parks (@NYCParks) January 26, 2022
The parks department says though bald eagles spend their winters in forested areas in New York, spotting one in Central Park is pretty rare.