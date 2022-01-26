NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A judge has found the man accused of carrying out a deadly machete attack at the Rockland County home of a rabbi unfit to stand trial.
Grafton Thomas appeared in court Wednesday.READ MORE: White Castle Location In Queens Closes After More Than 80 Years
He’s accused of barging into the Monsey home of a rabbi in December 2019 and attacking orthodox Jews. One victim later died of his injuries.READ MORE: Grieving Father Speaks Out After Jahwan Joseph, 25, Shot Dead In Suspected Bronx River Parkway Road Rage Incident
A judge found Thomas lacked the capacity to understand the proceedings against him, or to his assist his own defense. Thomas’ attorney said he believed the judge’s decision Wednesday was appropriate.
“There have been adjudications by two courts of Mr. Thomas’s mental disease and defect,” said defense attorney Michael Sussman. “The proper situation for Mr. Thomas is a mental facility in New York state where he can get the care and treatment he needs.”MORE NEWS: Police Identify Person Of Interest In Connection To 13-Year-Old Connecticut Boy's Fatal Fentanyl Overdose
Thomas will be held at Rockland County jail until and appropriate mental health facility is found.