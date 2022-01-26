HOBOKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Unofficial results of a special election in Hoboken show most voters are against the construction of a new state-of-the-art high school.
Right now, the tally is about 65% “no” votes and about 34% “yes.”
READ MORE: New State-Of-The-Art $241 Million High School On The Ballot For Hoboken Voters
The proposed building would include science and media labs, a theater, tennis courts and an indoor pool. The school would be paid for with a 30-year $241 million bond.
Supporters called it a good investment, but opponents said they wanted more community input.