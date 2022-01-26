NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden will meet with Mayor Eric Adams next week in New York City to discuss the gun violence that’s plaguing the city, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office said.

A statement from the White House said the president will travel to the city on Feb. 3. The conversation will include funding for more officers and investments in community violence intervention programs, as well as federal efforts to stop traffickers.

“I look forward to welcoming President Biden to New York City next week and sitting down to discuss how we can work collaboratively to end the scourge of gun violence we are seeing on New York City streets,” Adams said in a statement, adding, “The sea of violence comes from many rivers, and that’s why my Blueprint to End Gun Violence in New York City seeks to dam every river that feeds this greater crisis. Public safety is my administration’s highest priority, and we welcome the opportunity to display to President Biden how federal and local governments can coordinate and support each other in this fight to keep New Yorkers safe.”

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Adams met Wednesday morning for their first meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns.

It focuses on getting illegal guns off the streets and tracking them before they reach New York City, CBS2’s Elijah Westbrook reported.

The meeting was the first of its kind. The governor and the mayor highlighted the importance of getting weapons off the street to make the Big Apple a safer place. It comes after one of the latest shootings in the city, at Jacobi Hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

“We’re also saying where are these guns coming from?” Hochul said.

The governor stressed getting to the root of the problem, tracking the origin of the weapons. Hochul and Adams shined a grim light on the reality of what gun violence is creating.

“The numbers are going upwards, and we’re also concerned about the victims of these crimes, in particular when members of our law enforcement are gunned down for doing nothing more than showing up,” Hochul added.

In the latest joint effort to bring state and city leaders from nine Northeastern states, the new task force is expected to take on an aggressive approach to increasing public safety. According to the governor, the plan will include setting up information-sharing systems — ways to share intelligence and tactics while partnering with prosecutors and law enforcement agencies in each region.

“What we have to focus on is real time gathering of intelligence. Not wait a couple of days, not wait until a lab is finished analyzing, real time, immediate response,” Hochul said.

A performance review will be released in the coming days. Hochul said she is currently looking at the data and will readjust as needed.

