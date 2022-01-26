NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There are new resources available to help New Yorkers dealing with the long-term impacts of COVID.
It’s for people who believe they got the virus at work.
The state’s workers’ compensation board is offering free webinars about workers’ rights and assistance filing compensation claims.
You have two years from the date of becoming injured or ill to filed a workers’ compensation claim, so the deadline is approaching for people who got sick at the start of the pandemic. For more information, visit www.wcb.ny.gov/covid-19.