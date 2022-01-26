EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The Giants are coming off a disastrous 4-13 season and have not sniffed the playoffs since 2016. They have lost at least 10 games in every season since.

But, change is happening in East Rutherford. As CBS2’s Steve Overmyer reported Wednesday, Big Blue now has a new general manager and an eye on adapting to the times in the ultra-competitive NFL.

At the age of 42, Joe Schoen is now one of the youngest GMs in the league, and during his introductory press conference had a “pinch me” moment.

“This is the New York Giants. I’m standing up here as the general manager,” Schoen said.

He may be young, but he’s not inexperienced. Schoen has been in the NFL for 20 years, the last five as the assistant GM of the Buffalo Bills. He helped engineer a rebuild that got them to the playoffs in three seasons. Now he has to try to do that with the Giants, who have become an NFL bottom-feeder.

“You can truly build a roster where you can compete today and build for tomorrow,” Schoen said.

Four years ago, Dave Gettleman also said the right things in his press conference, but he gave Giants fans the third-worst record in the league during his tenure. Now, Schoen has to pick up the pieces, starting with choosing a new head coach that has to have one quality, in particular.

“Leadership. You gotta be able to lead the team,” Schoen said. “It’s imperative you have coaches that have coached in the NFL and have a proven track record.”

The most obvious choice is Brian Daboll, who is currently Buffalo’s offensive coordinator and far and away the leading candidate. He had his second interview with the Giants on Tuesday.

The quarterback is also a question. Fans’ dreams of getting a high-priced veteran were quashed Wednesday. Owner John Mara flat out said the Giants will not be trading for Deshaun Watson. This team will be built in the draft.

“I think you have to be able to develop talent. We have 11 draft picks. It’s going to be important that some of those young players may have to be major contributors for us in 2022,” Schoen said.

Schoen embraces analytics and is bringing this distinguished franchise into the future, a cutting edge GM to lead them in a modernized NFL.